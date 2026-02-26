Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Tie The Knot, Team Distributes Sweets To Media After Wedding– Watch VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Tie The Knot |

VIROSH Wedding has finally happened! The much-awaited wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly taken place. Team members were spotted distributing sweets to the media and photographers at the venue. The video of the team sharing sweets is going viral on social media, with fans flooding the comment sections with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

As Rashmika and Vijay’s team distributed sweets after the wedding, one fan commented, “Love this thoughtful gesture! God bless the newlyweds!” Many others flooded the post with hearts and congratulatory messages, showering the couple with love and best wishes. Sreedhar Pillai confirmed that the wedding took place at 10 am in the morning.

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on Thursday morning (February 26) in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony in Udaipur. According to reports, the couple are scheduled to have a second ceremony in the evening featuring Kodava wedding rituals. It is set to take place at around 4 pm.

Finally #VijayDeverakonda got married to #RashmikaMandanna today morning at 10:10 AM. Wishing the lovely couple all the best.❤️💐 pic.twitter.com/qrAAAn2CjI — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 26, 2026

Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding took place at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. It followed a strict no-phone policy, ensuring privacy. The wedding was attended by various celebs and co-stars, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashika Ranganath, Shravya Varma, and others.

Following the celebrations, Geetha Govindham producer Bunny Vas took to X to congratulate the newlyweds. Sharing scenes from the film, he wrote, "My #GeethaGovindham. Watching you both choose each other forever is beyond special. @TheDeverakonda, your fire and loyalty… @iamRashmika, your warmth and pure heart… together you are magic in its truest form." He added, "May this marriage be filled with unstoppable love, strength, laughter, and dreams that only grow bigger. So so happy for you both. Hearty congratulations #VIROSH."

VIROSH (Vijay and Rashmika) is set to have their grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.