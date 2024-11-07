Vijay 69 Review: Anupam Kher Shines In This Inspiring, Age-Defying Tale |

Title: Vijay 69

Directors: Akshay Roy, Sunil Rodrigues

Cast: Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Mihir Ahuja, Vrajesh Hirjee, Guddi Maruti

Where: Streaming on Netflix

Rating: 3.5 Stars

In this film, the directors prove that at 69, age is just a number, and you can tackle challenges that even millennials approach with a blend of nervousness and protein shakes. This heartfelt, emotional, and inspirational film- is directed with an earnest—sometimes overly earnest—flair, emphasizing the question: Why should growing older ever mean giving up on dreams?

Anupam Kher’s portrayal of Vijay Mathew, a cantankerous ex-swimmer with a penchant for profanity and a stubbornness that would make a mule blush, is the film’s heartbeat. When Vijay decides he is not quite ready to fade into the background of senior discounts and nostalgia tours, he sets his sights on the most demanding goal possible—completing a triathlon. This would be commendable at any age, but Kher adds layers to his character that make this journey as hilarious as it is heartwarming. His nuanced expressions—ranging from irritation to hope—carry scenes that might otherwise veer into overly sentimental territory.

On the performance front, he is aptly supported by Chunky Panday as Fali Bhatena, a quirky Parsi doctor who runs a cancer care home. While Panday’s performance may verge on the theatrical, it perfectly offsets Kher’s more grounded portrayal. Vrajesh Hirjee stands out as Vijay’s initially reluctant coach, while Guddi Maruti’s warmth as Mrs. Bakshi feels infectious. Instead, it is the bond Vijay shares with the youthful triathlete Aditya Jaiswal, played by Mihir Ahuja, that injects the necessary lightness into the story. Their unexpected friendship reinforces the film’s central message: age only divides if you let it.

Vijay 69 Review: Anupam Kher Shines In This Inspiring, Age-Defying Tale |

Still, it’s a roller coaster, and not always the smoothest of rides. The first act of the film is admittedly a bit of a stumble. The visual presentation starts tackily, with a production design that evokes the low-budget charm of a 90s sitcom. Yet, as the narrative strengthens its pulse, cinematographer Sahil Bhardwaj’s vision begins to shine, capturing Kher's emotional turmoil and race sequences with a vibrancy that truly grips you. Close-ups of Vijay’s wrinkled but determined face juxtaposed with sweeping shots of the race transform the latter half of the film into a visually compelling experience.

The soundtrack deserves its moment in the spotlight. “Aage bhii jaane na tuu,” an evergreen classic from the 1965 film - Waqt serves as a poignant reminder to seize the day—a well-placed thematic underline in a story otherwise strewn with adrenaline and geriatric grit. The song lifts moments that could have easily spiralled into melodrama, grounding them instead in a message that hums along: live fiercely, despite creaking bones.

Overall, while the film occasionally falls into predictable patterns and forced humour, Kher’s performance elevates many scenes. The production values aren’t groundbreaking, but they serve the story well, much like Vijay’s determination. If you’re looking for a film that celebrates the boldness of dreaming big despite society’s expectations, this heartfelt tale is worth watching, imperfections and all.