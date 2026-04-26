Vihaan Samat Shares Emotional Post A Month After Mother's Death; Radhikka Madan, Ananya Panday & Others Offer Support

Actor Vihaan Samat shared an emotional tribute to his late mother, Vanita Samat, revealing that she passed away over a month ago. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday (April 26), to post a series of throwback pictures. He remembered her strength, love, and the lasting impact she had on his life.

Known for his performances in shows like Mismatched and Call Me Bae, as well as the series The Royals, Vihaan expressed grief and gratitude.

Opening up on her role in shaping him, the actor wrote, "It's been more than a month, and I still can't find the right words to express how much I miss you. Thank you for raising me and teaching me everything I know. I am the man I am today because you sacrificed everything to pour your being into me. I can only hope to keep you alive through the things you were passionate about: plants, dance, Yoga, Instagram, food, your countless diaries, the health of my hair, the power of the introverted, the power of investing, Taylor Swift, fashion and elegance, and my wellbeing."

He also recalled the small yet meaningful moments that brought her joy. Sharing his memories, Vihaan wrote, "I will never forget how excited you would get when someone would recognise me in public, or when you'd go to a plant nursery, or when anyone would get you a ridiculous amount of chocolates from abroad. You were uncompromising in your morality and you were empathetic to those who had less than you. It's hard to stay happy when I know how much you'd enjoy where I am, or what I'm doing. People say you're always watching, or still with me. I'd like to believe so...I hope you like these pictures I picked of you."

Opening up further, he spoke about the emptiness her absence has left behind at home and praised her resilience in the face of illness.

He wrote, "Sometimes I still don't quite understand how your room can be empty. How the house I grew up in for decades can be so quiet. I remember how you'd stop at nothing, not even debilitating sickness to try and feed me. I will never forget how brave you were. If I'm able to face the toughest questions in life with even half of the courage you had, I'd consider myself a lucky man. You're the toughest woman I've ever seen and the world needs to know it. Goodbye my best friend, my harshest critic, my guidance. I am and will always be Vanita Samat's son first, and Vihaan second. I love you."

Reacting to his post, actress Radhikka Madan, who is also rumoured to be dating him, commented, "I see her in you every single day… in your kindness, your strength, your heart. She’d be so proud of the son she raised."

Other celebs like Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Alizeh Agnihotri also mourned the loss.