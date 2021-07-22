Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz' sequel starts production

Mumbai: Vidyut Jammwal on Thursday began filming for the sequel to his 2020 action-thriller "Khuda Haafiz". Titled "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha", the new movie is backed by Panorama Studios and directed by Faruk Kabir.

The film will roll into its first schedule here in the city, followed by another schedule in Lucknow. The team kicked off the shooting with a muhurat ceremony.

Released on Disney+Hotstar last year, "Khuda Haafiz" featured Jammwal as a man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi, from flesh traders.