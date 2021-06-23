From Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra to Vidyut Jammwal, know how Bollywood stars are enjoying their holidays amid pandemic

A little over a year ago, our terrestrial stars had been yearning for some downtime at home. Now, after months of being penned in by an errant Coronavirus, they are either flashbacking to vacations gone by or fantasizing about those to come. There had been an almost weekly parade to the Maldives till the second wave made this paradise out of bounds.

Now, Disha Patani can only accompany good friend Tiger Shroff as far as the football field in Bandra and posts ‘throwback’ pictures of herself in the ocean in shimmery sunlight and in the golden sunset. Ditto Sara Ali Khan who is dreaming of a pink sky, a rush of green and the company of friends. Only the Pari has spread her wings and taken off again.

After three releases — Saina, The Girl In The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar — Parineeti Chopra flew to Turkey in March, and late April, was urging her The Girl In The Train producer Shibasish Sarkar to hop across, waiting with a welcome thali. Meanwhile, she was doing all that her colleagues couldn’t back home, from lying barefoot on the grass to training in the gym and beach combing in an itsy-bitsy bikini. Then, buoyed up by the rave reviews that her con caper has got her, Parineeti decided it was time to travel onwards and upwards and in mid-June, turned up in Austria, the hills behind her resonating with the sound of music.