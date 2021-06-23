From Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra to Vidyut Jammwal, know how Bollywood stars are enjoying their holidays amid pandemic

A little over a year ago, our terrestrial stars had been yearning for some downtime at home. Now, after months of being penned in by an errant Coronavirus, they are either flashbacking to vacations gone by or fantasizing about those to come. There had been an almost weekly parade to the Maldives till the second wave made this paradise out of bounds.
Now, Disha Patani can only accompany good friend Tiger Shroff as far as the football field in Bandra and posts ‘throwback’ pictures of herself in the ocean in shimmery sunlight and in the golden sunset. Ditto Sara Ali Khan who is dreaming of a pink sky, a rush of green and the company of friends. Only the Pari has spread her wings and taken off again.
After three releases — Saina, The Girl In The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar — Parineeti Chopra flew to Turkey in March, and late April, was urging her The Girl In The Train producer Shibasish Sarkar to hop across, waiting with a welcome thali. Meanwhile, she was doing all that her colleagues couldn’t back home, from lying barefoot on the grass to training in the gym and beach combing in an itsy-bitsy bikini. Then, buoyed up by the rave reviews that her con caper has got her, Parineeti decided it was time to travel onwards and upwards and in mid-June, turned up in Austria, the hills behind her resonating with the sound of music.
Vidyut Jammwal is also in Europe. He recently posted a video from Serbia, known for its hiking tours and its natural curative mineral springs whose water has great healing power as discovered by a Lord seriously injured after a fall from his horse. Waiting to die, he had observed a hawk dip it’s broken wing in a spring and it had healed. He did the same and was instantly cured. Since then, tourists from across the world have been flocking to it’s spas, the most popular being Sakobanja.
The invigorating mountain air, the mild continental climate, the sparse population, the expanse of green and the health trips make Serbia the ideal getaway for ‘Country Boy’ Vidyut who through the lockdown has been sharing his exercise plan to help others boost their immunity and reduce mental distress. His leaps and jumps and farm-fresh fitness recently swept a pup off its feet.
Taapsee Pannu has always had a travel window open in her packed diary between shoots. And no pandemic was going to change that. With her partner-in-crime, sister Shagun, the actress is in Russia trying to feel close to normal again.
After the ordeal of the second wave, she’s been reveling in the almost forgotten joy of drinking coffee in a roadside cafe in Moscow and running through the streets of St. Petersburg, mask-less, in a sari and sneakers. This time her steady date, Danish badminton player, Mathais Boe hasn’t accompanied the sisters but it’s obvious he’s on their insta trail going by the emojis he left behind on Shagun’s wall. As she soars over the Red City in a hot air balloon or just catches their breath on the promenade, Taapsee can almost convince herself that “all is well” even if the world is still ailing.
Anupam Kher has gone back home to Shimla and the beautiful home he gifted his mother Dulari. They flew to Chandigarh and completed the rest of the journey by road, through misty vales and dales. In Shimla, Anupam reunited with two school friends, Anil Dutta and Jai Gopal.
Anil, he shared, had been a topper while he was a back bencher who never got more than 36 per cent. He even made time to visit his alma mater, DAV Higher Secondary School, where he had studied from the sixth to the eleventh standard. He also dropped by the AIR studio where to make amends for being thrown out of his first job for messing up his first announcement, he went live, this time without glitches. There was also yoga in the lap of nature and cooking egg bhurji for the family making it a homecoming with as many new memories as old.
