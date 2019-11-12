Vidya Balan reveals her all-time favourite movies

Commenting on how entertaining the movie is, Vidya said, “I find the old Gol Maal crazily funny. Every time Utpal Dutt says ‘Achhaaa’, I can watch that scene on loop and keep laughing with him. Also when he and Shubha Khote are running around the house and she is hitting with a stick is just hilarious. I love slapstick also!”

Vidya Balan also mentioned that her absolute favourite Hollywood movie series is the ‘Before’ Trilogy directed by Richard Linklater, which includes Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight.