This Dhanteras Vidya Balan wants you to pick Iron over Gold, find out why

Actress Vidya Balan took to her Instagram to shed some light on Anemia. She confessed that she has suffered it too.

Iron deficiency is so common in India that every 1 out of 2 women has Anemia. This iron deficiency has symptoms like fatigue and tiredness. However it can cause some serious health problems. It is caused because of lack of nourishment in your diet.

Vidya Balan on the occasion of Dhanteras raising awareness about anemia. She encoraged fans to not just invest in gold but also invest in iron. Vidya also shared a home remdy for the iron deficiency. She posted a picture of herself where she’s seen with a plate full of dates.

Vidya wrote,’’ 1 out of 2 women suffer from Anemia In India....and i myself have been THAT ONE OUT OF TWO WOMEN for years...and i can’t emphasize enough how much stronger and healthier i feel with the optimal HB in my body...Feels like gold 🤩.My favourite #IronRichfood is dates...what yours !? This Dhanteras…let’s not just invest in gold but also invest in our iron.� #InvestInIronEat healthy Iron Rich food. Get tested. Stay alert and healthy! #ProjectStreedhan #ironistherealdhan’’