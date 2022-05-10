Vidya Balan commences shoot for Anu Menon's 'Neeyat' in the UK

Amazon Prime Video had recently announced its second co-production with Abundantia Entertainment - titled ‘Neeyat’ starring Vidya Balan in the lead.

On Tuesday, the shoot for the suspense-thriller commenced in the United Kingdom and the picture from the sets has got the audience excited with another Amazon-Abundantia-Vidya collaboration after 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Sherni' and 'Jalsa'.

Vidya Balan is reuniting with her 'Shakuntala Devi' director Anu Menon for this project. Produced by Amazon Prime Video and Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, 'Neeyat' has commenced its first shooting schedule in the UK today.

Billed as a nail-biter, the official logline of Neeyat reads, "When guests start dropping dead at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s birthday getaway, detective Mira Rao must unravel devious motives as the suspects are Kapoor’s close friends and family."

'Neeyat' is directed by Anu Menon while the story is written by Anu Menon, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani with the screenplay by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani, and dialogues of Kausar Munir. The film will also feature Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 07:22 PM IST