Vidya Balan spills the beans on her upcoming film Neeyat

Vidya Balan, who never fails to impress viewers with her stellar acts, will soon be seen in Neeyat. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video, and it was announced recently at a grand event held in the city. It is being helmed by Anu Menon. The Free Press Journal was present at the mega launch.

Vidya is no stranger to success. She has churned out several hits onscreen and in the digital space. The actress always ensures that she selects and plays varied roles with strong qualities, and Neeyat is no exception. Talking about her magic formula after giving three massive successes, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa in a row, an elated Vidya shares, “I am thrilled about the association formed with the same production house and an OTT platform. I am fortunate enough to be a part of such great films that are path breaking yet loved by all. I feel if people who work with you have a good ‘neeyat’, then everything falls into place.”

Besides Vidya, Neeyat also features Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Shashank Arora, Mita Vasisht, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi and Amrita Puri in pivotal roles. Vidya is all praise for the cast and director of Neeyat. “This film has such a fantastic star cast, and I have seen their work, but this is my first time with all of these great actors. I am really excited because acting is about reacting, and they have put their best work, and we have Anu to create magic,” she gushes.

Neeyat is the second time Vidya and Anu are working on a project. The duo had previously collaborated for Shakuntala Devi. Touted as a nail-biter, the official log-line of Neeyat reads, A billionaire’s birthday getaway turns into a murder mystery. Detective Mira Rao must get to the truth. The film is backed by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:00 AM IST