 Video: Woman SLAPS, Grabs Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy By Collar In Theatre After His Character Separates Lead Couple In Love Reddy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Woman SLAPS, Grabs Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy By Collar In Theatre After His Character Separates Lead Couple In Love Reddy

Video: Woman SLAPS, Grabs Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy By Collar In Theatre After His Character Separates Lead Couple In Love Reddy

A woman attacked Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy in Hyderabad after watching the film, Love Reddy, in which he played the antagonist. The cast of the film visited a theatre where the film was screened, and that is when the woman ran towards Ramaswamy and slapped him, as she was upset with how his character created problems for the lead couple.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident, a woman attacked Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy after watching the film, Love Reddy, in which he played the antagonist and created problems in the life of the lead couple. The incident took place as the cast of the film visited a theatre in Hyderabad on Thursday where the film was being screened to surprise the audience.

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which the cast can be seen thanking the audience in the theatre for watching and liking the film. It was then that the woman, who was reportedly one of the viewers in the theatre, ran towards Ramaswamy and slapped him for troubling the protagonists in the film.

Ramaswamy was visibly taken aback and was shocked as his co-stars and guards rushed to safeguard him. The woman continued to push and heckle the actor, and even held him by his collar, asking him why did he trouble the lead couple.

Actors Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishnaveni, who played the lead couple in the film, were also present when the incident happened, and were seen trying to protect Ramaswamy.

FPJ Shorts
Dixon Technologies Shares Collapse 11% After Hitting Lifehigh Despite Strong Earnings
Dixon Technologies Shares Collapse 11% After Hitting Lifehigh Despite Strong Earnings
Suresh Raina Drives Home India’s First 2024 Kia Carnival as Deliveries Commence
Suresh Raina Drives Home India’s First 2024 Kia Carnival as Deliveries Commence
NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Bounty On Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol; Adds Him To Most Wanted List
NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Bounty On Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol; Adds Him To Most Wanted List
GROSS! Chef Creates Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants; Netizens Demand Justice For Much-Loved Chaat Item
GROSS! Chef Creates Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants; Netizens Demand Justice For Much-Loved Chaat Item

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sai Pallavi Says Indian Army Is 'Terrorist Group' For Pakistanis, Gets Criticised (VIDEO)

Sai Pallavi Says Indian Army Is 'Terrorist Group' For Pakistanis, Gets Criticised (VIDEO)

'Beyond Ridiculous!': Alia Bhatt Lashes Out At Videos Claiming She Is 'Partially Paralysed', Has...

'Beyond Ridiculous!': Alia Bhatt Lashes Out At Videos Claiming She Is 'Partially Paralysed', Has...

Annu Kapoor Claims Chak De! India Changed Hindu Coach's Identity To Kabir Khan: 'Want To Show Muslim...

Annu Kapoor Claims Chak De! India Changed Hindu Coach's Identity To Kabir Khan: 'Want To Show Muslim...

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Bought Properties Worth Over Whopping ₹100 Crore In 2024

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Bought Properties Worth Over Whopping ₹100 Crore In 2024

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Questions Karan Veer Mehra’s Actions, Says, ‘Wo Apni Ego Butter..’

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Questions Karan Veer Mehra’s Actions, Says, ‘Wo Apni Ego Butter..’