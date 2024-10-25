Video: Woman SLAPS, Grabs Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy By Collar In Theatre After His Character Separates Lead Couple In Love Reddy

In a shocking incident, a woman attacked Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy after watching the film, Love Reddy, in which he played the antagonist and created problems in the life of the lead couple. The incident took place as the cast of the film visited a theatre in Hyderabad on Thursday where the film was being screened to surprise the audience.

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which the cast can be seen thanking the audience in the theatre for watching and liking the film. It was then that the woman, who was reportedly one of the viewers in the theatre, ran towards Ramaswamy and slapped him for troubling the protagonists in the film.

Ramaswamy was visibly taken aback and was shocked as his co-stars and guards rushed to safeguard him. The woman continued to push and heckle the actor, and even held him by his collar, asking him why did he trouble the lead couple.

Actors Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishnaveni, who played the lead couple in the film, were also present when the incident happened, and were seen trying to protect Ramaswamy.