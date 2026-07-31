Video: Vijay's Jana Nayagan Screenings Halted Across Karnataka Amid Cauvery Water Dispute, Box Office Likely To Be Affected

Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan has run into trouble in Karnataka after screenings were halted across several theatres amid the escalating Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The precautionary move comes as protests intensified across parts of the state, prompting cinema halls to suspend shows to avoid any untoward incidents.

In Bengaluru, Sampige Theatre cancelled all scheduled screenings of the film for the day. According to media reports, theatre staff members were seen removing Vijay's posters, while some promotional material was covered with posters of other films as a preventive measure.

Security was also stepped up in sensitive areas, with the Srirampura Police increasing patrols and deploying additional personnel in localities with a sizeable Tamil-speaking population to maintain law and order.

The impact was also felt in Mandya, where pro-Kannada organisations reportedly removed promotional banners of Jana Nayagan as demonstrations over the Cauvery issue gathered momentum.

#WATCH | Mandya, Karnataka: Amid rising tensions over the Cauvery issue, posters of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s film 'Jana Nayagan' were removed in Mandya.



The film posters and banners of actor and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s movie that had been put up at Gurushree Theatre in Mandya were… pic.twitter.com/IkXvSMDAou — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026

Why were the screenings stopped?

The protests erupted after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

The order has been strongly opposed by farmer groups and Kannada organisations, who argue that Karnataka is already facing a water shortage and cannot afford to release additional water.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the state government would challenge the CWMA's directive. Responding to the development, Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Friday that the state government would move the Supreme Court to secure its share of Cauvery water.

Pro #Kannada outfit members disrupt screening of @actorvijay 's #Jananayagan at #Bengaluru's Mukunda Theatre amid the ongoing Cauvery water row. Visuals from the spot show protesters forcing the show to stop. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/UoPQyUgr43 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) July 31, 2026

Box office likely to be affected

The disruption is expected to impact the film's box office performance, especially since Karnataka has been one of its key markets. Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, has already earned over Rs 260 crore worldwide, with Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru contributing significantly to its collections.

The Karnataka Film Chamber has also called a meeting to discuss the effect of the cancelled screenings on the film industry.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before he shifts his full attention to politics. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain.

The film opened to a strong response at the box office but has received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences. With screenings now suspended in Karnataka, its theatrical run could face another setback in the coming days if the protests continue.