Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay's Film Sees Lowest Daily Collection Yet Despite Earning ₹260 Crore Globally

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has crossed the Rs 260-crore mark at the worldwide box office, but its performance in India has continued to slow. On its eighth day in theatres (Thursday, July 30), the political action drama recorded its lowest single-day collection since release.

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 3.98 crore (India nett) on Day 8 (second Thursday). The film was screened across 5,496 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 16.9 per cent. The latest earnings were nearly 35 per cent lower than Wednesday's collection, suggesting that the initial excitement surrounding the film has eased.

Even with the decline in domestic collections, the film has performed strongly worldwide. In just eight days, Jana Nayagan has grossed around Rs 260 crore globally, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 so far.

Strong opening, but weekday collections continue to fall

Released on July 23, Jana Nayagan got off to a flying start with an impressive Rs 42.70 crore opening day collection in India, making it one of the biggest openers of the year.

However, the collections dropped by more than 50 per cent on the second day, earning Rs 21.15 crore. The film bounced back over the weekend, collecting Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday before reaching Rs 32 crore on Sunday, helped by strong theatre footfalls.

The momentum did not continue into the weekdays. Monday's collection fell sharply to Rs 10.65 crore, marking a 66.7 per cent decline from Sunday. The film then earned Rs 8 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.10 crore on Wednesday and Rs 3.98 crore on Thursday, its lowest daily total since release.

Jana Nayagan India Box Office Collection (Day-wise)

Day 1 - Rs 42.70 crore

Day 2 - Rs 21.15 crore

Day 3- Rs 28.90 crore

Day 4 - Rs 32 crore

Day 5 - Rs 10.65 crore

Day 6 - Rs 8 crore

Day 7 - Rs 6.10 crore

Day 8 - Rs 3.98 crore

Total - Rs 153.48 crore

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before he shifts his full focus to politics. The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.

The story follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay), who takes it upon himself to help Viji (Mamitha Baiju), a shy young woman, become confident enough to join the Indian Army. Along the way, he is forced to confront his old rival John Himmler (Bobby Deol).

Before hitting theatres, the film faced several challenges, including delays in receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. It also suffered multiple piracy issues, with a high-definition version reportedly leaking online months before its theatrical release.