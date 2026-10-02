Video: Vijay Supports Son Jason Sanjay, Proudly Holds Up His Sigma Movie Frame During Tamil Nadu Roadshow

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay had a special moment during his Madhurandhagam roadshow on Friday (October 2) as he received a framed photograph of his son Jason Sanjay from his directorial debut Sigma. The film hit theatres on the same day.

During the roadshow, a volunteer handed Vijay the framed photograph. He accepted it, raised it above his head and proudly showed it to the crowd. The gesture caught attention online, with fans noting Vijay’s public show of support for Jason on an important day in his career.

Vijay could not attend the first-day-first-show of Sigma as he had other engagements scheduled. Earlier that morning, he launched a free bus travel programme for women before leaving for his Madhurandhagam election campaign.

Jason Sanjay’s family attends Sigma FDFS

While Vijay was away, Jason’s mother Sangeetha Sornalingam and sister Divya Saasha attended the first-day-first-show of Sigma at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai. Sangeetha was seen smiling and acknowledging the paparazzi as she arrived, while Divya wore a black Sigma t-shirt to show her support.

Jason was also present at the theatre with his family.

Before the release, Jason had spoken about how he expected his father to react after watching the film. In an interview with Pearls Maaney, he said, “I think you need more time to analyse the film. But he’ll like the film. He’ll be proud”.

Jason has also credited Vijay for being among the first people to support his decision to pursue filmmaking.

All about Sigma

At 26, Jason Sanjay has made his feature directorial debut with Sigma, an action-adventure heist film starring Sundeep Kishan. The story follows Guru, a struggling librarian and treasure hunter who gets caught up in a Rs 500-crore racket.

Unable to take on the powerful syndicate directly, Guru plans a heist with his friends and associates. However, betrayals and unexpected twists put the plan at risk.

Faria Abdullah plays the female lead, while the cast also features Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee and Raju Sundaram.