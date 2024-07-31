VIDEO: Uorfi Javed Takes Creativity To Next Level With Octopus Dress; Netizens React

Uorfi Javed | Instagram

Uorfi Javed is known for her unconventional fashion choices. She has once again grabbed the attention of the fans taking her creativity to the next level with an octopus dress. A video of her went viral on the internet in which she is seen on streets showcasing her new creation.

The outfit features intricate tentacle designs that wrap around her body, creating a striking and avant-garde look. The magnificent ensemble is blended with bold colours and dramatic textures. The clip shared by a paparazzo captioned, "After a long time Style + Innovation = Uorfi's new style. Octopus dresses on the streets." Take a look at the video here:

The viral octopus dress received mixed reviews from the netizens. While some praised the fashion influencer for her bold move, others trolled her for creating another disaster.

One of the comments reads, "The constant efforts and dedication to her work lead her to positive outcomes. The girl trolled so much once now setting examples and standards."

Another user commented, "Ye akeli akeli fancy dress competition mai jaati hai kya."

The third user wrote, "Who's the scientist behind creative clothes."

"I can imagine the IQ level of her and the fellow papz", the comment reads.

Uorfi is frequently regarded as the DIY guru by many. However, not every dress worn by the actress inspires the audience's fashion sense. Her viral fashion videos often make headlines.

On the work front, Uorfi has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, and as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of reality TV show Splitsvilla.

She made her film debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.