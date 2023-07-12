Video: Tom Cruise Surprises Fans At Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Special Screening | Photo via Twitter

As the seventh film in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise dropped across the globe on July 12, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise surprised fans at theatres across Toronto, Washington DC, and Atlanta. He was accompanied by director Christopher McQuarrie. In one of the videos, he can be heard saying, “We love movies, and we love you all, and thank you very much, we’re grateful. Have a great summer!"

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One sees Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet.

Tom went all out for the film with control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission - not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Frederick Schmidt, and Mariela Garriga also star.

The film is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who's back after previously helming Rogue Nation and Fallout. The film is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, and Jake Meyers. Dead Reckoning Part Two, which will be released on June 28, 2024, is expected to be Cruise's final bow as Ethan Hunt.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning will be out in theatres on July 12.