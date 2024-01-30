 Video: Teri Khair Mangdi Fame Pak Singer Bilal Saeed Throws Mic At Crowd During Concert, Pens Note Later But DOESN'T Apologise
Bilal Saeed performed at the Punjab Group of Colleges’ (PGC) Youth Musical Festival in Phalia, Pakistan

Updated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed courted controversy after he was recently seen hurling a mic at his fans in the middle of his concert, and walking off the stage. He later penned a note addressing the incident, but netizens pointed out how he did not apologise for his action in the post.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Saeed can be seen performing at the Punjab Group of Colleges’ (PGC) Youth Musical Festival in Phalia, Pakistan. He was seen singing his songs as the crowd went wild, however, he stopped his performance midway and angrily threw a mic towards the crowd, hurting several spectators.

He then walked off the stage leaving everyone, including the other band members, dumbfounded. The singer did not return on the stage and the concert was eventually terminated.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed the singer for his misbehaviour towards his fans. A day later, on January 27, Saeed finally addressed the entire incident, and stated that he should not have walked off the stage.

"The stage has always been my whole world l; I have always felt the most complete and the most alive while performing! I forget my sickness, stress, worries- I leave everything behind when I perform for my fans. And no matter what, nothing should have come in the way of me and the respect that my stage deserved from me," he wrote.

He went on to say, "I love my fans and sometimes that love can be overwhelming for both sides. It wasn’t the first time someone was misbehaving in the crowed but it was definitely the first time I gave the wrong reaction! I should have never left the stage."

Netizens noted how despite penning the long note, the singer did not once apologise for throwing the mic and hurting members of the audience.

Saeed has quite some popular tracks to his credit including 12 Saal, Adhi Adhi Raat and Teri Khair Mangdi. The last one was even used in the Bollywood film, Baar Baar Dekho, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif.

