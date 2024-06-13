VIDEO: Sonam Bajwa Finds THIS Act Of Pakistani Cricketer Naseem Shah 'Wholesome & Cute'

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa shared a video reel on her Instagram story recently featuring Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah. In the video, he is seen consoling a kid crying during a meet-and-greet session with the Pakistan team. The young fan broke down after failing to get an autograph from Pak captain Babar Azam.

That's when Naseem stepped in and offered his an autograph to the kid, and said, “I can also give Babar Azam’s autograph”. He even posed for a picture with the young fans who were there at the time.

Touched by Naseem's act of kindness, Sonam Bajwa shared the heartwarming clip and wrote “so wholesome and cute,” with an emoji of a white heart.

Take a look at her story here:

The Punjabi actor's admiration for the Pakistani cricketer's generous gesture has sparked interest from fans and media outlets across the border.

Naseem's touching encounter with the little fan has received widespread appreciation on social media, with many praising his down-to-earth demeanour and ability to connect with his followers.

Babar Azam ignore little fan boy didn't gave autograph but Naseem Shah make him happy...❤️#T20WorldCup2024pic.twitter.com/FMGxUo9QmS — Cric Choice (@CricChoice) May 29, 2024

Read Also Sonam Bajwa Reveals Woman Called Off Her Engagement As Her Partner Was 'Obsessed' With The Actress

Sonam Bajwa is known for her affection for numerous Pakistani superstars, notably Fawad Khan, whose charisma captivates millions beyond boundaries. Earlier this month, Bajwa confessed her love for the Pakistani hunk, calling him her 'forever crush.'

On the other hand, Naseem grabbed the headlines when he sparked dating rumours with Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela, who had posted about the fast bowler on her social media.

“I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect," Naseem had said at the time.

The rumours were further fuelled by Urvashi sharing a fan-made video featuring her and Naseem on her Instagram handle.