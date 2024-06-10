Sonam Bajwa Reveals Woman Called Off Her Engagement As Her Partner Was 'Obsessed' With The Actress

Actress Sonam Bajwa, who is busy with the promotions of her Punjabi film Kudi Haryane Val Di, recently opened up about her encounter with a woman who blamed her for her broken engagement at Bareilly airport. Yes, you read that right.

During an interview with ETimes, Sonam said that the woman bumped into her at the airport and said she called off the engagement due to her fiancé's obsession with Sonam. She also said that the man is now happily married to someone else.

Recalling the weird encounter, Sonam said, "I had gone to my hometown for an event and we went through Bareilly airport. At the airport, on my way back, though I was wearing a mask, a woman approached me and asked me if I was Sonam Bajwa? I nodded. She said 'Because of you, my marriage broke' and I just didn’t know how to react. I was stunned."

Read Also Sonam Bajwa's Black Ruched Dress Is The Perfect Pick For Date Night

The actress further said, "She went on to add, 'But I'm very thankful. I was engaged to this guy and I called it off because he was so obsessed with you. And I saw that as a red flag.' She also added that she is married now to someone else and is very happy with her marriage."

Over the years, Sonam's popularity has surged due to her charismatic screen presence. While her performances have been well received by the audience as well as film critics, Sonam is also known for her fashion sense and style. She often grabs eyeballs for her sartorial choices and it wouldn't be wrong to say that her social media presence amplifies her influence as a style icon.

The 34-year-old actress made her acting debut with Best of Luck in 2013. She has also been a part of Hindi films like Street Dancer 3D and Bala. The actress has also appeared in several Telugu and Tamil films, besides hosting Punjabi TV show Dil Diyan Gallan in the year 2021.