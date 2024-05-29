Sonam Bajwa's Black Ruched Dress Is The Perfect Pick For Date Night

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 29, 2024
Sonam Bajwa is currently promoting her Punjabi film Kudi Haryane Val Di with Ammy Virk.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
On Wednesday, May 29, Sonam Bajwa stepped out for promotions in a black ruched dress.
Sonam Bajwa's dress is from the brand Paris Georgia and is priced at Rs. 60,871, according to Farfetch.
Sonam Bajwa's midi ruched dress featured a faux leather panel across the chest area making it more stunning.
For accessories, Sonam Bajwa wore tiny golden hoops.
Sonam Bajwa's make-up was kept subtle and dewy
Sonam Bajwa wore a pair of classic white heels.
Sonam Bajwa left her tresses open, styled into a beachy waves with a middle parting.
