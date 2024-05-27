Aditi Rao Hydari Turns Into Princess In ₹2.28 Lakh One-Shoulder Pink Gown At Cannes 2024

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 27, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, stunned everyone with her performance as Bibbojaan.
Aditi Rao Hydari is currently making heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.
The posts from Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes diaries keep getting better and better.
On May 28, the actress shared stunning photos from a new outfit that gave us major princess vibes.
Aditi Rao Hydari wore a pink gown from the brand Avaro Figlio and it is originally priced at Rs. 2,28,500, according to the website.
To add more drama to the look, Aditi Rao Hydari wore baby blue heeled mules from the Italy brand Malone Souliers and it costs Rs 68,371.
Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Dream a little dream 🌟"
On the work front, Aditi will be next seen in the British Indian film - Lioness.
