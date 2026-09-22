Video: Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji's Funeral In Mumbai, Pays Last Respects

SRK attends Rani Mukerji's mother's funeral |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the funeral of Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji , in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The actor arrived to pay his last respects and stand by Rani and her family following the loss.

Krishna Mukerji passed away at the age of 75 on September 22. Her funeral was attended by several members of the film fraternity, including Shah Rukh, filmmaker Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukerji, actress Alia Bhatt and actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Farhan Akhtar.

The presence of Shah Rukh was particularly significant given his longstanding association with Rani. The two actors have worked together in several films and have remained close friends over the years.

Rani and SRK will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's film King. They have starred in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Veer Zaara and more.

Krishna Mukerji's death

Meanwhile, the Mukerji family confirmed Krishna’s death through a statement issued by Yash Raj Films. The statement read, "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."

The cause of Krishna Mukerji’s death has not been publicly disclosed.

Krishna was an important figure in Rani’s life and had remained a constant source of support for her throughout her career. She was also a former playback singer and was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, who co-founded Filmalaya Studios. Ram passed away on October 22, 2017, at the age of 84.