Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji's Funeral: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Jaideep Ahlawat & Others Arrive To Pay Last Respects

Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away at the age of 75 on September 22. The news has left the Mukerji family and those close to them mourning. Krishna’s funeral was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, with several members of the film fraternity arriving to pay their last respects.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukerji, actress Alia Bhatt and actor Jaideep Ahlawat were among the first celebrities to reach the funeral. Their presence highlighted the support extended to Rani and her family during the difficult time.

The Mukerji family confirmed Krishna’s death through a statement issued by Yash Raj Films. The statement read, "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."

The cause of Krishna Mukerji’s death has not been publicly disclosed.

Krishna was known to be an important source of support in Rani’s life. She was also associated with the music industry as a former playback singer and was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, who co-founded Filmalaya Studios. Ram Mukerjee passed away on October 22, 2017, at the age of 84.

Krishna Mukerji was proud of Rani’s National Award win

Krishna had previously spoken about her daughter’s career and achievements. Rani won her first National Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, more than three decades after making her Bollywood debut.

Reacting to the honour, Krishna had expressed immense pride in her daughter’s achievement, although she felt Rani had received the recognition later than she deserved. She had also said that Rani should have won the National Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black.