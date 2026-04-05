Video: Saree-Clad DJ Performs At Rajat Sharma's Daughter Disha's Wedding In Delhi; Netizens React

A video of a saree-clad DJ performing at the wedding of veteran journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha has gone viral on social media and it drew attention for its unique and lively vibe. The DJ, DJ Perisha, shared a glimpse of the star-studded celebration on her Instagram handle on Sunday (April 5). In the video, she can be seen performing behind the DJ console while dressed in an elegant off-white and red saree.

Adding a modern touch to the traditional look, Perisha is seen wearing large DJ headphones while mixing tracks and enjoying the moment to the fullest as guests dance around her.

Sharing the clip online, she captioned the post, "Starting 2026 with this powerful wedding."

The clip also offers a glimpse into what appeared to be a grand and vibrant wedding celebration attended by several notable guests.

The video caught the attention of social media users, with many praising the DJ’s fusion of traditional attire with a high-energy performance.

"Looking very pretty in saree 🥰✨" a user commented. Another wrote, "Omg @djperisha ke music ke saath VIP n celebrities entry."

"U r lookin soo pretty," wrote another user.

Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians were spotted at the wedding celebration in New Delhi. Among the many high-profile attendees, it was the presence of Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan that stole the spotlight.

Other celebs including Sonu Nigam, Akhilesh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were seen arriving at the wedding reception.

Celebrating his daughter’s marriage, Rajat Sharma wrote, "Proud to see Disha beginning a new life with MJ. Grateful for your love and blessings."

Disha's husband Sudarshan MJ, often referred to as MJ, is a senior advocate.