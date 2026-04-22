Video: Salman Khan, Nayanthara's Film With Vamshi Paidipally Goes On Floors In Mumbai With Grand Puja Ceremony

The much-anticipated collaboration between Salman Khan and Nayanthara has officially gone on floors. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the yet-untitled film was launched with a traditional puja ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 22), marking the beginning of a major pan-India project.

The makers shared the first video from the grand ceremony, which showed both Salman and Nayanthara in attendance. The film has already generated buzz, especially as it marks Vamshi Paidipally’s first collaboration with the Bollywood superstar. The director is known for delivering successful films such as Yevadu (2014), Oopiri (2016), Maharshi (2019), and Varisu (2023).

In the video shared by the makers on social media, both Salman and Nayanthara are seen stepping out of their cars on the set. Take a look at it here:

Earlier, the makers had officially welcomed Nayanthara on board with a special announcement, describing her as the “queen” and hinting at the scale of the project. “The Queen Arrives The epitome of versatility and excellence @nayanthara joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. It’s an honour to have You on board for something truly special that’s underway," they wrote.

This is also Salman's first collaboration with Nayanthara.

Meanwhile, Salman is also busy with his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, previously titled Battle of Galwan. According to a report by Mid-day, “At this stage, after making the necessary changes, the team is trying to understand what would be the next steps to ensure its smooth release. No department, whether the Ministry of Defence, the Army, or the CBFC, has seen the film yet."

#SalmanKhan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … 💥💥💥



Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker #VamshiPaidipally for #SVC63 🔥#SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April…… pic.twitter.com/2CdrVeFU1I — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) March 30, 2026

The film was earlier scheduled for an April 2026 release, but plans have since changed due to multiple revisions. While there were reports of a possible May release, a new date is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Nayanthara is gearing up for her upcoming romantic film Hi, co-starring Kavin.