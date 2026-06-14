Video: Rashmika Mandanna Wipes Sweat Off Vijay Deverakonda's Forehead & Fixes His Moustache At Telangana Event, Fans React

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are winning hearts online after a video from their recent visit to Telangana went viral. While the duo was in Thummanpet village to honour top-performing students as part of a scholarship initiative, it was a candid moment between them that caught the attention of fans.

Several videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media, with one particular clip drawing attention. In the video, Rashmika is seen wiping sweat from Vijay Deverakonda’s forehead with a napkin and fixing his moustache as they interacted with people at the venue. The gesture went viral, with fans praising the pair and calling them one of the industry's most loved couples.

The event itself was organised to celebrate and support academically bright students from government schools in Telangana’s Achampet Mandal. Vijay and Rashmika visited Thummanpet village, where they felicitated students who had performed exceptionally well in Classes 9 and 10.

The educational initiative was launched earlier this year with the aim of helping deserving students continue their studies. Under the programme, scholarships will be awarded to 180 talented and underprivileged students from the region, giving them access to better educational opportunities.

The visit held special significance for Vijay, who revealed that Thummanpet is deeply connected to his family’s history. Sharing photographs from the event and a list of selected students on X, the actor explained that the village is where his father was born and completed his schooling.

The initiative received a warm response from local residents. Villagers made elaborate arrangements to welcome the actors and celebrate the occasion. Many praised the scholarship programme, saying it would encourage government school students to dream bigger, gain recognition for their achievements and pursue better opportunities in the future.

Another Good day ❤️



Just Wrapped year 1 of Scholarships to 45 schools - 180 students.



Look forward to seeing you all again in 2027 June ❤️ will work towards making it bigger.



Lots of love from us all.



Your man,

Vijay. pic.twitter.com/1GceBOKOO7 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 14, 2026

Apart from their successful careers in cinema, Vijay and Rashmika have often been appreciated for supporting social causes.

On the professional front, Vijay and Rashmika are reportedly set to reunite on screen in Ranabaali. The Telugu period action drama is expected to hit theatres on September 11, 2026, marking another collaboration between the popular pair after the success of Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.