Video: Rani Mukerji Cries As She Becomes 2nd Indian Celeb After Shah Rukh Khan To Receive La Trobe Honorary Doctorate

Actress Rani Mukerji was overcome with emotion as she received an honorary Doctor of Letters from Australia’s La Trobe University. She broke down on stage in tears while accepting the honour, before wiping them away and smiling.

A video shared by a paparazzo captured the emotional moment and it is now going viral. Rani appeared visibly moved as the degree was presented to her. The honour celebrates her three decades of work in Indian cinema as well as her contributions beyond acting.

Rani Mukerji later shared a heartfelt note expressing what the recognition meant to her.

“Receiving this honorary doctorate from La Trobe University is one of the most humbling moments of my life. For someone who has always believed that films can change hearts before they change minds, this recognition means more than I can possibly express,” she stated.

The Mardaani actress also spoke about her approach to choosing films and her desire to tell stories that can inspire and empower audiences, particularly when it comes to the representation of women. “I have always chosen films that have made an impact in my heart first. A story that needs to be told. A story that would inspire and empower. I have always silently worked to represent the powerful girls and women of India through cinema that has its heart in the right place.”

Rani concluded her note by highlighting the responsibility that comes with being an artist. “Every artist carries a responsibility beyond performance. We quietly become ambassadors of our culture.”

Rani has previously been recognised by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which presented her with a special citation for acting excellence, acknowledging her three-decade career and the international reach of her work.

From Black, Hum Tum, Yuva and Bunty Aur Babli to No One Killed Jessica, the Mardaani franchise, Hichki and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani has delivered several memorable performances. She also won the National Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Interestingly, Rani is the latest Bollywood star to receive an honorary doctorate from La Trobe University. Shah Rukh Khan was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters by the Australian university in 2019.

Rani Mukerji’s upcoming projects

Rani was last seen in Mardaani 3, where she reprised her role as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film follows Shivani as she investigates the disappearance of 93 young girls who go missing under mysterious circumstances within three months.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles. It collected Rs 76.27 crore worldwide at the box office.

Rani will next share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and Raghav Juyal, among others. King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.