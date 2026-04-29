Video: Prosenjit Chatterjee Casts Vote In West Bengal Elections, Calls Process Smooth & Peaceful

Bengali actor-filmmaker Prosenjit Chatterjee joined thousands of citizens across West Bengal to cast his vote in the ongoing Assembly Elections 2026. On Wednesday (April 29), the actor was seen arriving at a polling booth in a simple dark green kurta, participating in the democratic process as voting continued in phases across the state.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Prosenjit shared a positive experience, saying, "It is going very well. The system is functioning properly, and voting is taking place smoothly and peacefully in a very organised manner. I am very happy, especially because this is my son’s first time voting. Today, he got the right to cast his vote."

Kolkata, West Bengal: Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee says, "It is going very well. The system is functioning properly, and voting is taking place smoothly and peacefully in a very organized manner. I am very happy, especially because this is my son’s first time voting. Today, he got… pic.twitter.com/lUhTTbVBLj — IANS (@ians_india) April 29, 2026

Polling day in Kolkata witnessed strong participation not only from the public but also from several well-known faces from the Bengali film industry. Actors such as Abir Chatterjee, Yash Dasgupta, Nusrat Jahan, and Jeet were seen stepping out to vote, many of them later sharing pictures of their inked fingers on social media to encourage voter participation.

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly also drew attention as he arrived at a polling station with his wife Dona Ganguly. Filmmaker-politician Raj Chakrabarty was spotted with actor Subhashree Ganguly, while Raima Sen made a joint appearance with her mother, veteran actor Moon Moon Sen. Actor Koel Mallick was also seen proudly showing her inked finger after voting.

The second phase of polling recorded a voter turnout of 61.11 per cent till 1 pm across 142 constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India. Vote counting for West Bengal, along with states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, is scheduled for May 4.