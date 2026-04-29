West Bengal Elections 2026: Former TMC MP & Actress Nusrat Jahan Casts Her Vote – Video

Kolkata: Voting is underway for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. Former Trinamool Congress MP from the Basirhat constituency and actress Nusrat Jahan also stepped out to cast her vote. The actress showed her inked finger after casting her vote.

"Voting is everyone’s right. Everyone is casting their vote, and I have also cast my vote," she said while speaking to news agency IANS. She also appealed to those who are yet to cast their votes to step outside their houses and vote and fulfil their duty.

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Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also cast his vote and shared that this time was special for him as it was his son’s first time voting.

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"It is going very well. The system is functioning properly, and voting is taking place smoothly and peacefully in a very organised manner. I am very happy, especially because this is my son’s first time voting. Today, he got the right to cast his vote,’ Chatterjee said while speaking to reporters.”

Earlier in the day, actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote and expressed confidence that voter turnout could reach 90 per cent.

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Speaking to reporters, he said, “From what I am seeing, I feel that turnout may go up to 90 per cent today. If that happens, one can understand what it indicates.”

Voter turnout till 1 PM

Polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 recorded a voter turnout of 61.11% till 1 PM across 142 constituencies, according to data released by the Election Commission of India.

Result Dates

The counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.