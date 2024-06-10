VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Beach Day With Daughter Malti Marie, Cuddles Her To Sleep

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a versatile actor, but also a doting mother. Even while being busy shooting for her upcoming film 'The Bluff' in Australia she took some time out to take her daughter Malti Marie on a beach.

From taking her to the sets to spending the weekend together, Priyanka and Malti are making the most of their Australia trip.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with a glimpse of how the mother-daughter duo spent their Sunday.

Dressed in a cute blue dress and pink hat, Malti can be seen running around and playing with sand in the video. Priyanka wore a white dress with black cover up that she paired with a hat and sunglasses. The doting mom was seen following her daughter to keep her at a distance from the waves of the sea.

The clip also shows 'Mama Malti,' words written on the sand, as the waves came nearer.

The beach day concluded with mother-daughter duo resting after a long day.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Sundays like this. Grateful." As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section. Bipasha Basu wrote, "Doll."

One of the users wrote, "Awww Malti she is so adorable and getting so tall and beautiful tan." Another user commented, "So precious."

"Malti is a super co traveller," another comment read.

Recently, Priyanka dropped an unseen picture of Malti Marie Jonas on her Instagram Stories to honor National Daughter's Day.

In the adorable picture, Malti is seen helping her mother with her makeup, capturing a sweet and endearing moment that delighted fans.

The picture offers a rare glimpse into Priyanka's personal life, showcasing the special bond she shares with her daughter.

Meanwhile talking about the film, 'The Bluff' is being directed by Frank E Flowers. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, as per Deadline. The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.