Video Of Rajpal Yadav Getting Emotional During Niece's Bidaai In UP Goes Viral

A video of Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav from his niece’s wedding has gone viral on social media, capturing an emotional moment during her bidaai ceremony. The clip shows the actor hugging his niece as she bids farewell to her family. Visibly moved, he is seen consoling her and affectionately calling her “samajdaar.”

Rajpal had recently travelled to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh after being released on interim bail. He attended the wedding shortly after coming out of jail, and several glimpses from the celebrations have since surfaced online.

Another clip from the mehendi function also grabbed attention. In that video, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor is seen dancing energetically to Salman Khan’s popular track Teri Chunnariya Dil Le Gayi, showcasing his lively spirit.

The wedding celebrations came amid ongoing legal troubles for the actor. Rajpal has been in the news for the past few weeks in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.

Freedom and celebration Rajpal Yadav hits the dance floor at his niece’s mehendi just hours after his release from Tihar Jail.#RajpalYadav #TiharRelease #MehendiCelebration pic.twitter.com/flIeS3R0UW — Bumppy Media (@BumppyNews) February 20, 2026

According to reports, the court granted him interim bail after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the complainant’s bank account, in compliance with an earlier directive. As part of the bail conditions, he has surrendered his passport and is not allowed to travel abroad without prior court permission.

Earlier this month, on February 5, Rajpal had surrendered after the High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time in the cheque bounce and loan default case. The court had sentenced him to six months in jail, citing repeated non-compliance with its orders.

The case dates back to 2010 and is linked to alleged unpaid dues amounting to nearly Rs 9 crore following the failure of his production venture, Ata Pata Laapata.

Despite the legal challenges, several members of the film fraternity reportedly extended their support to the actor during this difficult period. Names such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan have been mentioned, along with singers Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh and Anup Jalota, who reportedly offered financial assistance.