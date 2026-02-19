Rajpal Yadav Shares FIRST Instagram Post After Interim Bail, Thanks Everyone For 'Love & Support' In Emotional Note

File photo of Rajpal Yadav | By Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has broken his silence on social media after being granted interim bail in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case that has been making headlines since the last couple of weeks. Taking to his official Instagram account on Thursday (February 19), the actor shared his first post following the court’s decision.

Expressing gratitude to his fans and supporters, Rajpal wrote, “Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support).”

The brief but emotional message marked his return to social media amid ongoing legal proceedings. While the actor did not address the details of the case in his post, his note of appreciation suggested that he has been closely following the support pouring in from fans and well-wishers during this challenging phase.

Fans were also quick to respond in the comments section, extending their support and wishing him strength.

Rajpal, known for his comic timing and memorable performances in Hindi cinema, has remained in the spotlight due to the long-running financial dispute.

According to reports, the court granted interim bail to Rajpal after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the complainant’s bank account, complying with an earlier directive. As part of the bail conditions, the actor has surrendered his passport and cannot travel abroad without prior court approval.

Rajpal had surrendered on February 5 after the High Court rejected his last-minute plea seeking more time in the cheque bounce and loan default case. The court had earlier sentenced him to six months in jail, citing repeated non-compliance with its orders.

The matter dates back to 2010 and is linked to alleged unpaid dues that reportedly mounted to nearly Rs 9 crore following the failure of his production venture, Ata Pata Laapata.

During this challenging period, several members of the film fraternity, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan, reportedly extended support. Singers Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh and Anup Jalota also offered financial help.