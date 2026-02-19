Rajpal Yadav Dances At Niece's Mehendi Function After Coming Out Of Jail - Watch Viral Video

Rajpal Yadav Viral Dance Video | X (Twitter)

Earlier this month, actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered in a cheque bounce case in Delhi's Tihar jail. The actor, on Monday, was granted an interim bail, and on Tuesday, he was released from jail after the formalities were completed. After coming out of jail, Yadav went to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh to attend his niece's wedding.

A video from the wedding's mehendi function has made it to social media in which the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor is seen dancing his heart out on Salman Khan's song Teri Chunnariya Dil Le Gayi. Watch the video below...

Rajpal Yadav Thanks Everyone For Their Support

The actor took to Instagram to thank his fans for their love and support. He posted, "Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and support)." Check out the post below...

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

Yadav took a loan of Rs. 5 crore from a Delhi-based company, Murali Projects Pvt. Ltd., in 2010, to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film, which was released in 2012, became a flop at the box office, and the actor couldn't repay the loan.

Cheques issued by him, and later the lender moved to court. Reportedly, the original loan was of Rs. 5 crore, but the outstanding liability shot up to approximately Rs. 9 crore.

On February 4, 2026, the Delhi High Court refused to grant any further extensions to the actor, and on February 5, 2026, he surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities.

Bollywood Comes Together To Support Rajpal Yadav

Many Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, and others came forward to help Yadav. He has been given interim bail till March 18, 2026. The bail was granted on the condition that the actor deposit Rs. 1.5 crore in the complainant's bank account, which he fulfilled on Monday.

