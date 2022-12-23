e-Paper Get App
Video: Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal returns to Mumbai, receives grand welcome at airport

Sargam returned to Mumbai after winning the title and was spotted at the airport on Friday evening

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022, besting contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

Sargam returned to Mumbai and was spotted at the airport on Friday evening. She looked stunning in an off-white outfit as she waved at the paparazzi.

She was welcomed with bouquet of flowers and the crowd went crazy chanting 'Vande Mataram'. Sargam also posed with the Indian flag at the airport.

Check out the video here:

After winning the crown, Sargam said in a video, "We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world.

Aditi Govitrikar, the actor-model who brought the Mrs India crown to India in 2001, had also shared a congratulatory message on the unverified page of the Mrs World pageant.

Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women, launched in 1984. It was first known as Mrs Woman of the World before being renamed Mrs World in 1988. More than 80 nations have entered Mrs World over the years.

About Sargam Koushal

Sargam, 32, hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She also won the Mrs India World 2022-23 back in June this year, which led her to represent India internationally.

Sargam started out as a teacher, however, she later decided to join the glamour world as a model. She is a painter and a content writer too. She tied the knot with Aditya Manohar Sharma, an Indian naval officer, in 2018.

Read Also
Mrs World 2022: Sargam Koushal brings back the crown to India after 21 years
article-image

