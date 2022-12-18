Mrs World 2022: Sargam Koushal brings back the crown to India after 21 years

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 18, 2022
Representing India, Sargam Koushal was crowned on December 18 in Las Vegas
Mrs Koushal battled with contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years
Kashmir's Sargam had earlier worked as a teacher in Vizag
Sargam holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature.
Before this, India has only won the Mrs World title once, in 2001 by Dr Aditi Govitrikar
Mrs World Sargam Koushal also shared her happiness on social media by posting videos and pictures from the event
