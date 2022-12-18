Photos: Bachchan family celebrates big win of Jaipur Pink Panthers

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 18, 2022

The finale of Pro Kabaddi League took place in Mumbai on Saturday

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their daughter Aradhya and Navya Naveli Nanda attended the finale supporting their team Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the finale against Puneri Paltan

The Bachchan family was seen celebrating the victory moment

Aishwarya also took her Instagram handle and posted her daughter's picture along with the trophy

Bachchans also posed with the team

Jaipur Pink Panthers marked their second win in the league after winning the inaugural season

The team of Cirkus including Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma also attended the finale

