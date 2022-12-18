Photos: Bachchan family celebrates big win of Jaipur Pink Panthers

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 18, 2022
The finale of Pro Kabaddi League took place in Mumbai on Saturday
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their daughter Aradhya and Navya Naveli Nanda attended the finale supporting their team Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers won the finale against Puneri Paltan
The Bachchan family was seen celebrating the victory moment
Aishwarya also took her Instagram handle and posted her daughter's picture along with the trophy
Bachchans also posed with the team
Jaipur Pink Panthers marked their second win in the league after winning the inaugural season
The team of Cirkus including Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma also attended the finale
