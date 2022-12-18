Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan jet off for Taimur's birthday vacation; see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 18, 2022

Bollywood actors and power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Sunday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were spotted with their kids Taimur and Jeh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

It looks like they have jetted off for a vacation ahead of Taimur's birthday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They also hosted a Star Wars-themed pre-birthday party for Taimur in Mumbai a few days back

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Taimur will turn six on December 20

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena and Saif often jet off to exotic locations to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions together

Photo by Viral Bhayani

