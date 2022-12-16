Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan organized a Star War-themed birthday party for Taimur; SEE Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 16, 2022
On December 20, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan will turn 6 years old
Ahead of his birthday, his parents Kareena and Saif threw a splendid Star War-themed birthday party
The pre-birthday party was attended by their family and close friends
Kareena also shared some glimpse from the party on her social media handle
In this picture, Taimur can be seen cutting his Star War-themed cake along with his mother, and his little brother Jeh
Kareena also shared a family picture, in which Saif, Kareena and Taimur can be seen posing to the camera with the beautiful themed decor behind
