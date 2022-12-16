Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan organized a Star War-themed birthday party for Taimur; SEE Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 16, 2022

On December 20, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan will turn 6 years old

Ahead of his birthday, his parents Kareena and Saif threw a splendid Star War-themed birthday party

The pre-birthday party was attended by their family and close friends

Kareena also shared some glimpse from the party on her social media handle

In this picture, Taimur can be seen cutting his Star War-themed cake along with his mother, and his little brother Jeh

Kareena also shared a family picture, in which Saif, Kareena and Taimur can be seen posing to the camera with the beautiful themed decor behind

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Proud parents Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor cheer for Taimur at his Sports Day
Find out More