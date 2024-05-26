 VIDEO: Massiel Taveras PUSHES, Gets Into Heated Argument With Guard On Cannes 2024 Red Carpet After Kelly Rowland
Massiel Taveras was seen wearing a long white cape with a picture of Jesus on her trail

Updated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Actress Massiel Taveras walked the Cannes 2024 red carpet recently, however, her walk did not go as per the plan. Several videos of the actress have gone viral in which she can be seen getting into a heated argument with a guard at the film festival, and even pushing her away.

In the video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Taveras can be seen walking up the iconic red steps of Cannes wearing a black gown with a white cape that had a dramatically long trail, at the end of which there was a picture of Jesus. However, the guards and organisers at Cannes refused to let her pose on the stairs, and they can be seen forcing her to enter the theatre.

Despite their efforts, Taveras continued to struggle and spread her trail on the steps in a bid to give the paparazzi a full look of her gown, but the guards kept blocking her and a female guard was even seen holding and escorting her upstairs.

This did not go down well with Taveras who finally lost her cool and pushed the guard aside. She was also seen getting into a heated argument with her.

Netizens slammed the organisers of Cannes for the treatment meted to Taveras and demanded the guard be decommissioned. They also pointed out that she was the same guard with whom Kelly Rowland got into an altercation at Cannes a few days ago.

Few netizens suspected that it could be Taveras' Jesus gown that forced the guards to not let her pose, as it could hurt religious sentiments resulting into flak for Cannes.

The Dominican actress is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

