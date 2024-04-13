 VIDEO: Maniesh Paul Arrives At Karan Johar's Office In His Swanky New MINI Cooper Car Worth ₹47.75 Lakh
Maniesh Paul was last seen in the series, Rafuchakkar, which was released in 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
article-image

Maniesh Paul has transitioned from being a VJ to being an actor. He has hosted numerous TV shows, including 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters' and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, among others.

Paul purchased a swanky MINI Cooper car on Saturday in a sage green metallic colour. He was arriving at Karan Johar's production office, Dharma Productions, in Mumbai in his new car.

Check out the video:

The MINI Countryman is priced at Rs. 47.75 lakh. Taking to his Instagram, Maniesh shared a photo of his car and wrote, "Micky Ki Mini."

Maniesh made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Mickey Virus, alongside Elli Avram, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in the lead roles.

In 2023, he was also seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli, in which he played Advani's on-screen brother Gurpreet Sharma.

Paul was last seen in the series Rafuchakkar, which was also released in 2023 alongside Priya Bapat, Aksha Pardasany, Sushant Singh, Lekha Prajapati and others. The series was released on Jio Cinema.

The Tere Bin Laden 2 actor is yet to announce his new project.

