Maniesh Paul's EPIC Weight Loss Transformation: Gains 10 Kg, Loses 15 Kg In 4 Months

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Actor-host Maniesh Paul is all set to mark his web series debut with Rafuchakkar
The actor underwent a drastic physical transformation for the web show
As per reports, Maniesh gained around 10 kg in a month
And then in the same month, he lost about 15 kg
Maniesh underwent the transformation to play his part in Rafuchakkar
In Rafuchakkar, Maniesh is set to play a con artist and will reportedly sport 5 different looks
Maniesh followed a rigorous training regime to undergo the transformation
In the trailer of Rafuchakkar, Maniesh can be seen having a pot belly in one of his avatars
In another avatar, he flaunted his ripped and chiselled physique
Rafuchakkar is all set to stream on Jio Cinemas starting June 15
Thanks For Reading!