Maniesh Paul's EPIC Weight Loss Transformation: Gains 10 Kg, Loses 15 Kg In 4 Months

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023

Actor-host Maniesh Paul is all set to mark his web series debut with Rafuchakkar

The actor underwent a drastic physical transformation for the web show

As per reports, Maniesh gained around 10 kg in a month

And then in the same month, he lost about 15 kg

Maniesh underwent the transformation to play his part in Rafuchakkar

In Rafuchakkar, Maniesh is set to play a con artist and will reportedly sport 5 different looks

Maniesh followed a rigorous training regime to undergo the transformation

In the trailer of Rafuchakkar, Maniesh can be seen having a pot belly in one of his avatars

In another avatar, he flaunted his ripped and chiselled physique

Rafuchakkar is all set to stream on Jio Cinemas starting June 15

