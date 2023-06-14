Mira Rajput Steps Out With ₹2.71 Lakh Handbag

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023

Mira Rajput, the wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, was spotted out and about in the city on Wednesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was at her casual best as she stepped out in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Mira looked fresh as a daisy in a blue dress, perfect to beat the Mumbai summer heat

Photo by Varinder Chawla

But what caught everyone's attention was her stylish handbag

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Mira carried a luxury Louis Vuitton handbag which is priced at Rs 2.71 lakh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The bag complimented her look perfectly

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was busy speaking on the phone as the paparazzi clicked her

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She flashed her pretty smile at the cameras

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Mira interacted with the paps and zoomed off after waving them goodbye

Photo by Varinder Chawla

