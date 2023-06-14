Mira Rajput Steps Out With ₹2.71 Lakh Handbag

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Mira Rajput, the wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, was spotted out and about in the city on Wednesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was at her casual best as she stepped out in the city
Mira looked fresh as a daisy in a blue dress, perfect to beat the Mumbai summer heat
But what caught everyone's attention was her stylish handbag
Mira carried a luxury Louis Vuitton handbag which is priced at Rs 2.71 lakh
The bag complimented her look perfectly
She was busy speaking on the phone as the paparazzi clicked her
She flashed her pretty smile at the cameras
Mira interacted with the paps and zoomed off after waving them goodbye
