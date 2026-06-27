VIDEO: K Bhagyaraj's Last Public Appearance At Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Wedding Just 2 Days Before Fatal Heart Attack Goes Viral | X @Anshithaprincey

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor, and writer K Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday at the age of 73 after reportedly suffering a heart attack in Chennai. The celebrated filmmaker, known for his immense contribution to Tamil cinema, remained active and engaged with the film fraternity until his final days.

Following the news of his demise, a video from actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter Avantika's wedding in Goa has gone viral on social media, capturing what is believed to be one of Bhagyaraj's last public appearances.

The wedding, attended by several prominent personalities from the South Indian film industry, took place just two days before Bhagyaraj's passing. The resurfaced video has since struck an emotional chord with fans, who are remembering the veteran filmmaker through one of his final public interactions.

In the now-viral clip, megastar Chiranjeevi is seen warmly greeting actor Venkatesh with a handshake as the latter walks down a staircase. After exchanging a few words, Chiranjeevi turns towards Bhagyaraj, who is standing just behind Venkatesh and greets him with equal warmth. Bhagyaraj, smiling throughout the interaction, returns the handshake before moving ahead.

Soon after the news of Bhagyaraj's demise broke, actor Suhasini Maniratnam recalled meeting him at the wedding celebrations. Speaking to the media with visible emotion, she reflected on how cheerful and active he appeared during the event.

Suhasini said, "He happily participated in Khushbu's daughter's wedding. It was in the morning, after going for a walk and returning home, he mentioned feeling a slight chest pain; while being taken to the hospital, he passed away."

K Bhagyaraj enjoyed a distinguished career spanning several decades as an actor, director, writer and producer. Widely admired for his storytelling and memorable performances, he leaves behind a rich cinematic legacy that continues to influence generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.