Video: Janhvi Kapoor Climbs 3,550 Barefoot Steps To Tirumala To Seek Blessings For Peddi

As Peddi arrived in theatres on Thursday (June 4), actress Janhvi Kapoor marked the occasion with a spiritual journey to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. She undertook a challenging barefoot climb of 3,550 steps to seek blessings.

The actress was spotted taking the famous Alipiri footpath, a route travelled by thousands of devotees every year on their way to Tirumala. Dressed in a simple pink kurti and palazzo, Janhvi walked barefoot in accordance with temple traditions, making the entire 3,550-step ascent before reaching the temple premises.

Videos and photographs from her pilgrimage surfaced on social media. Several clips captured the actress steadily making her way up the steps late at night, while devotees and onlookers gathered along the route.

"Peddi" actress Janhvi Kapoor reached the Tirumala hill top by trekking the Alipiri steps on Wednesday night, to take blessings from Lord Venkateswara Swami at #Tirumala , #Tirupati on Thursday.#Peddi, the much-awaited movie featuring #RamCharan , #JanhviKapoor , hits the… pic.twitter.com/6K4fHO2zFo — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 4, 2026

After completing the climb, Janhvi visited the temple and participated in prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. For the darshan, she changed into a traditional purple silk saree paired with elegant jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, bangles and a waist belt.

Her traditional look was completed with a graceful half-up, half-down hairstyle and a bindi.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor offers prayers at Tirumala temple.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/qa5TtR9QT0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

The temple visit coincided with the theatrical release of Peddi, one of the year's most anticipated Telugu films. Janhvi stars opposite Ram Charan in the sports drama and has been actively promoting the project in the lead-up to its release.

At a recent promotional event, the actress spoke about the film and her experience working with the team.

"Peddi is about a man’s fight for identity and discovering the purpose of life. For me, entertaining people is my biggest life purpose. I am proud to have shared screen space with Ram sir. He is an excellent human being and a great actor. Jai Charan. Buchi Babu Sana is the most passionate director I have seen. Rahman sir is a legend. Satish garu made this journey beautiful. Peddi offers a grand theatrical experience, and you will all love it. This time, you will adore me a little more," she reportedly said.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi features Ram Charan in a unique role that combines the worlds of cricket, wrestling and athletics.

Set in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagaram region, the film follows Peddi, a gifted athlete known for excelling in multiple sports. Ram Charan plays the titular character, while Janhvi Kapoor appears as Achiyyamma, his love interest.

The film also features Shiva Rajkumar as Gourinaidu, Divyendu as Rambujji and Jagapathi Babu as Appalasoori in pivotal roles.