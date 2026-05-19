Video: Govinda Apologises After His Security Guard's Heated Argument With Paparazzo At Mumbai Event

Bollywood actor Govinda recently grabbed attention after a tense moment unfolded between his security guard and a paparazzo at an event in Mumbai. However, it was the actor’s calm and composed response that won praise online.

Govinda attended the grand finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4 as the chief guest. As the actor exited the venue, fans and photographers surrounded him to click pictures, leading to a chaotic situation outside the event.

Amid the crowd, Govinda’s security guard allegedly pushed a paparazzo while trying to make way for the actor. A video from the incident, now circulating on social media, captured the heated exchange that followed.

The visibly upset paparazzo was heard saying, “Aap kaise kar rahe hain? Haath kyun laga rahe hain (What are you doing? Why are you touching me?).”

As the argument intensified, Govinda intervened to calm things down. The actor stopped near the crowd and tried to ease tensions before leaving the venue.

In the viral clip, Govinda can be heard telling his security guard, “He’s my friend,” while also apologising to the paparazzo and asking him to relax before heading to his car.

Many social media users appreciating the way he handled the situation peacefully.

Govinda remains one of Bollywood’s most loved entertainers, especially for his comedy films from the 1990s. The actor delivered several blockbuster hits including Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, and Partner. His collaborations with filmmaker David Dhawan and actors like Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan remain iconic among fans.

The actor was last seen in Rangeela Raja in 2019. While Govinda has stayed away from films in recent years, reports suggest he has been approached for several projects and is waiting for the right script to make his comeback.