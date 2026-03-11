Video: Gaurav Khanna Reveals He's Yet To Receive ₹50 Lakh Prize Money From Bigg Boss 19 Makers, Says 'I'm Sure I'll Get It'

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, who won Bigg Boss Season 19, recently revealed that he is yet to receive the Rs 50 lakh prize money promised by the makers after his victory. The actor spoke about the delay while responding to fans’ questions in a new YouTube video.

Gaurav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19 after spending more than three months inside the house. The season concluded with a grand finale in December 2025, where host Salman Khan announced him as the winner. In the final round, he defeated contestants Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik to take home the trophy.

During his vlog, a fan asked Gaurav whether he had received all the rewards promised on the show, including the prize money, car and other benefits. Responding to the question, the actor admitted that he is still waiting for the cash prize.

He said, “Vaise sach bolu toh thoda time lagta hain ye sab aana. Frankly, abhi tak nahi miley hain. Lekin, I am sure mil jayenge because ek process hota hain (If I am being truthful, it takes time. I have not received it yet. But I am sure I will get it because there is a process).”

Explaining further, he added, “I think 1-2 mahiney toh lagte hain ye saari cheezein aanein mein because company ki apni internal audits hoti hain. Aa jayega, aisa nahi hain ki nahi aayega. Thoda delay hota hain, which is fine. TV ka banda hoon and TV mein thode delays hote hain. Aa jayega (It takes about 1-2 months for all the things to arrive because there are internal audits based on the company. I am from TV and there are delays here. It will come).”

In the same vlog, another fan asked the actor how his life had changed after winning the reality show. Gaurav shared that he has been receiving immense love from fans ever since his victory. According to him, around 50 to 60 people visit his home in Kanpur every day to meet him.

The actor also mentioned that many viewers appreciated the way he played the game with dignity and class. He added that people now recognise him more for Bigg Boss than for any of his previous projects.

Interestingly, Gaurav’s win came soon after his success on Celebrity MasterChef India, making it a memorable phase in his television career. He also became one of the few contestants in the show’s history to win the title without getting involved in major fights or heated rivalries inside the house.