Video: Dhurandhar's Aari Aari And We Will Rock You Play As PM Modi Makes Grand Entry At Vadodara Event

Dhurandhar’s Aari Aari Plays As PM Modi Makes Grand Entry In Vadodara | Photo via X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a lively musical welcome during his arrival in Vadodara, where the popular track Aari Aari from Dhurandhar was played as he made his entry. The song was part of a mashup with Queen’s iconic We Will Rock You.

For those unversed, the original version of the popular Aari Aari (also spelled Ari Ari) was released by Danish-Indian pop duo Bombay Rockers on their 2005 album Introducing. However, the song has found a new audience among Gen Z in recent times, gaining renewed popularity after its inclusion in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

PM Modi's 'Dhurandhar' entry

The musical presentation did not stop there. A Gujarati song was also played during PM Modi’s entry, followed by two other Hindi tracks, adding a local and celebratory flavour to the event.

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

#WATCH | Gujarat | PM Modi receives an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd attending the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event in Vadodara



(Video source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/klrHAJri9T — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

PM Modi in Vadodara

The PM was in Vadodara to inaugurate and flag off several major infrastructure projects, including railway and highway developments. He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore.

He addressed the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ event, where he spoke about the importance of faster and more efficient connectivity. He also criticised the previous UPA government over delays in completing the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

He said the final links of the DFC had been connected from Vadodara and described the completion of the more than 2,800-km-long corridor as a “historic milestone" for 21st-century India.

PM Modi recalled that the project was first conceived in 2004, while a dedicated company was established in 2006 to execute it. He alleged that the project saw limited progress until 2014.

The Prime Minister said the completion of the DFC demonstrated a change in the country's approach to executing major projects over the past 12 years. He also stressed that improved connectivity would play an important role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

As part of his Vadodara visit, PM Modi also flagged off freight train services and a new passenger train connecting Tanda Road with Vadodara's Pratapnagar. His schedule also includes the foundation-laying of projects covering three important sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, along with railway and highway works and various Gujarat government initiatives.