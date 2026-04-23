Video: Arijit Singh Walks Hand-In-Hand With Wife As They Arrive To Cast Vote In West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Singer Arijit Singh stepped out to cast his vote during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 on Thursday (April 23), joining citizens in Murshidabad as polling got underway.

The popular singer was spotted at a polling booth in Jiyaganj, where he arrived hand-in-hand with his wife. Videos circulating on social media show Arijit smiling warmly as he greeted media personnel gathered outside the venue.

He also briefly interacted with reporters in Bengali before heading inside to cast his vote, keeping his appearance simple and low-key.

VIDEO | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Singer Arijit Singh arrives to cast his vote at Jiyaganj polling station. pic.twitter.com/33869WYSPY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026

Famous Singer Arijit Singh cast his vote. The singer cast his vote in his hometown of Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/rNLOrnaAX2 — Abir Ghoshal (@abirghoshal) April 23, 2026

Family joins in civic duty

Earlier in the day, Arijit’s father, Surinder Singh, had also visited a polling booth to vote. After casting his ballot, he spoke to the media and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, even showing his inked finger.

Speaking about the arrangements, he said, "Sab thik hi hai. Acche se ho jaaye sab bas ye hi chahiye. Koi dikkat nahi hai. Sab sahi hai, shanti se chal raha hai."

While voting continued across several constituencies, reports of tension also emerged from parts of Murshidabad. Clashes broke out between supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Naoda area.

The incident, reported from Shibnagar village during the first phase of polling, led to police and central forces carrying out a baton charge to control the situation. Several cases of vehicle vandalism were also reported. Allegations were directed at supporters of Humayun Kabir from the AJUP, although he denied any involvement.

The Election Commission has sought a detailed report on the matter.

The high-stakes election in West Bengal is being held in two phases. The second phase of voting is scheduled for April 29, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

A total of 294 Assembly seats are up for grabs, with 1,478 candidates contesting in this phase. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is making a strong push to form the government after securing 77 seats in the previous election.