West Bengal Elections 2026: Arijit Singh's Father Surinder Singh Casts Vote in Murshidabad, Praises Poll Arrangements - VIDEO

Amid the ongoing buzz around the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, the father of singer Arijit Singh, Surinder Singh, was seen casting his vote in Murshidabad. In a clip shared by ANI, Surinder Singh is seen arriving at a polling booth, showing his voter ID to security personnel before stepping inside to vote.

After casting his ballot, he also interacted briefly with the media and flaunted his inked finger. Speaking about the arrangements, he said, "Sab thik hi hai. Acche se ho jaaye sab bas ye hi chahiye. Koi dikkat nahi hai. Sab sahi hai, shanti se chal raha hai."

Polling underway amid tight security

While voting continued across several constituencies, reports of tension also emerged from parts of Murshidabad. Clashes broke out between supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Naoda area.

The incident, reported from Shibnagar village during the first phase of polling, led to police and central forces carrying out a baton charge to control the situation. Several cases of vehicle vandalism were also reported. Allegations were directed at supporters of Humayun Kabir from the AJUP, although he denied any involvement.

The Election Commission has sought a detailed report on the matter.

Election schedule and stakes

The high-stakes election in West Bengal is being held in two phases. The second phase of voting is scheduled for April 29, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

A total of 294 Assembly seats are up for grabs, with 1,478 candidates contesting in this phase. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is making a strong push to form the government after securing 77 seats in the previous election.