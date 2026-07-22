VIDEO: Anupam Kher Supports Students Protesting Over NEET Irregularities, Urges Them To Stay Away From 'Political Opportunists'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher extended his support to students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak, while urging them to ensure that their movement does not lose focus. In a video shared on social media on Wednesday (July 22), the actor said students have every right to raise their voices, but cautioned them against allowing political interests to take over their cause.

Addressing the protesters, Kher said he understands their frustration because he, too, was once a student with dreams and aspirations.

"Any student should not go through such situations to express himself. I was also a student once. I also had dreams, asked questions, and expressed my dissatisfaction. Even today, there are hundreds of students in my institution. That's why I can understand your anxiety, your anger, and your hopes. In my opinion, the student movement is the truest voice of the society."

He added that students fight not for personal gain but for their future and a better society.

"They have no selfishness. They only worry about their future. They talk about their rights. They also dream of making the country better. That's why I am with you from the bottom of my heart. But, I want to say one more thing to you. When outsiders enter your movement, political opportunists, people who show their presence in every movement, or such elements whose purpose is not your issue, but your agenda, then be careful. In the beginning, you will feel that the more people join, the more powerful you will become. But, this is not always the case."

छात्र किसी भी देश की सबसे बड़ी उम्मीद होते हैं। उनकी आवाज़ को सुना जाना चाहिए, समझा जाना चाहिए और उसका सम्मान होना चाहिए।

मेरी केवल एक प्रार्थना है—अपनी लड़ाई, अपना मुद्दा और अपनी सोच किसी और के हाथों का औज़ार मत बनने दीजिए।

यह संदेश किसी के पक्ष या विपक्ष में नहीं, बल्कि हमारे… pic.twitter.com/uIdcnbOOoH — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 22, 2026

Kher further urged students to protect the integrity of their protest and not allow anyone else to hijack their voices.

"Your struggle should remain yours. Let it become the stage for someone else's agenda. It is your right to ask questions in democracy. It is your right to protest. It is your right to speak your mind. But, it is equally important that no one else takes over your voice."

Concluding his message, the actor encouraged students to remain true to their values and conscience. "Remember, students are the biggest asset of any country. Your energy, your honesty, your ideals are your true strength. Don't let them become your weapon." He added, "I am with you. Today, and tomorrow. I want you to speak your mind, But, on your own terms, with your own wisdom, with your own self-respect. May God keep you healthy, safe, and always stand with truth."

In the caption accompanying the video, Kher reiterated that his message was meant to support students rather than any political ideology.

"Students are the greatest hope of any country. Their voice should be heard, understood, and respected. I have only one prayer—do not let your fight, your issue, and your thinking become a tool in the hands of someone else. This message is not in favor of or against anyone, but rather in favor of the future of our youth. Stay safe, stay aware, and always trust your conscience."

The nationwide protests, which began in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, have now spread across several cities, with students demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Earlier this week, actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi, along with rapper Hanumankind, joined the 'Chalo Sansad' march in the national capital. The demonstrations witnessed police action, including a lathi charge and the use of tear gas, after which several members of the film industry expressed solidarity with the protesters. The protest continues at Jantar Mantar.