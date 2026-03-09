Video: Anupam Kher Attends Satish Kaushik's Daughter Vanshika's School Play As 'Parent', Calls It 'Biggest Joy' Of His Life

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently attended a school event of Satish Kaushik’s daughter, Vanshika Kaushik, where she performed in a play. Kher shared moments from the function on social media, saying he was present as a “parent” to watch her performance.

The actor posted pictures and a video from the event on Instagram, giving a glimpse of Vanshika participating in a school nukkad play. In his caption, Kher recalled old memories with his late friend Satish Kaushik and expressed happiness about attending the event.

Read Also Anupam Kher Breaks Down After Paps Surprise Him With Cake On 71st Birthday At Mumbai Event – VIDEO

"TOTAL JOY: Attending Vanshikha's school function as a parent and seeing her perform in a school #NukkadPlay was the biggest joy of my life. Years back Satish and I used to do #StreetPlays in Delhi! She is talented, hardworking and good actress! I must congratulate the @jbcn_oshiwara school for organising the event so effectively and efficiently! Looking forward to attending #Vanshikha's all future events! Jai Ho," he wrote.

TOTAL JOY: Attending Vanshikha’s school function as a parent and seeing her perform in a school #NukkadPlay was the biggest joy of my life. Years back Satish and I used to do #StreetPlays in Delhi! She is talented, hardworking and good actress! I must congratulate the #JBCN… pic.twitter.com/H1wxHtTplk — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 9, 2026

The post also showed Kher interacting with Vanshika after her performance. Apart from watching the play, the actor spent time with other participants, staff members and members of the organising team, and posed for photographs with them.

Kher has often spoken about his bond with Vanshika after Kaushik’s death.

The filmmaker and actor passed away on March 9, 2023, in New Delhi following a cardiac arrest. Kher had earlier said he would remain closely involved in Vanshika’s life and is frequently seen sharing moments with her on social media.

For those unaware, Kaushik had a long career in Hindi cinema, working as an actor, director, writer and producer. He was known for roles in films such as Mr. India, Saajan Chale Sasural and Judaai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher is expected to appear in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. He also has other projects lined up, including the film Fauzi, which stars Prabhas.